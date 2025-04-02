Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,043 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,167,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after acquiring an additional 89,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

OFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

