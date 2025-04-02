Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 101.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Astec Industries by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of -433.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

