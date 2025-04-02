Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $76,000 in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $16,377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

