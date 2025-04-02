Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 764.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

