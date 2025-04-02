Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

