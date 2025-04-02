Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.66% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.