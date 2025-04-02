Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

