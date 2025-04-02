Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,005,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after buying an additional 3,353,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

