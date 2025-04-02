May Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,820 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

