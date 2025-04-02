May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

