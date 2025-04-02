Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Announces Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Trading Up 1.8 %

MAV4 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 57.50 ($0.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,057. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12-month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.59. The company has a market cap of £84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4’s payout ratio is 441.12%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

