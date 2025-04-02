Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in March

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 411,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTRX
Institutional Trading of Matrix Service
Matrix Service Stock Performance
Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,412. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.11. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Service
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.