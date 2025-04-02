Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 540,228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540,228 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.32% of Analog Devices worth $2,448,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

ADI opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

