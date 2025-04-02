Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,263,026 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263,026 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.28% of Eaton worth $2,996,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Eaton by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after acquiring an additional 429,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 390,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.16.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

