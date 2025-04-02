Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.87% of Suncor Energy worth $831,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,043 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

SU stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

