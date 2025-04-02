Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.44% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $2,030,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $12,508,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.97 and its 200 day moving average is $314.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

