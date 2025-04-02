Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Mondelez International worth $1,040,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

