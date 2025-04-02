Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 828,019 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,019 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.20% of Ryanair worth $1,224,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.