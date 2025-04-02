Martin Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Martin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,769,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,792.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $573.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.18.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

