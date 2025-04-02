Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Marine Harvest ASA (OTC:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 14,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Marine Harvest ASA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

