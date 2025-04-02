MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Update

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 950,600 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 278,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 22.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 35,821 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 72,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.20. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.99.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

