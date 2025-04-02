Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 208,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. The trade was a 89.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $116,328.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,079. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $323.98 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.