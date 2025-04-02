Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 4300004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 8.54%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

