LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 119.93% and a negative net margin of 630.38%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

YHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 1,096,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,273. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.

About LQR House Inc. – Common Stock

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

