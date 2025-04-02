LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

LQR House Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($1.05), Zacks reports. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 119.93% and a negative net margin of 630.38%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
LQR House Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance
YHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 1,096,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,273. LQR House Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24.
About LQR House Inc. – Common Stock
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LQR House Inc. – Common Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.