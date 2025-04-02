Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Loncor Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Loncor Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 188,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,744. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

