Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Issues Earnings Results

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar updated its FY25 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Loar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOAR opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. Loar has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

