Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 780,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,984. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
