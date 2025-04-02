Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,098,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,113 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

