Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,385 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of Life Time Group worth $45,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 152,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

