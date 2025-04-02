Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

