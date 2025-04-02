Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $724,048,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,700,000 after buying an additional 1,766,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.4 %

FTNT stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.