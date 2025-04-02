Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

