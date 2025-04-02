Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,604 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 211,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 190,308 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 778.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 136,533 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $10,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

