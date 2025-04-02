Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.4 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.