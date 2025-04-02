Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.