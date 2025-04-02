Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IHI stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

