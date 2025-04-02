Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 73.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Price Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $321.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

