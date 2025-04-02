Leisure Stocks To Research – March 30th

Apollo Global Management, Despegar.com, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from recreational, tourism, and entertainment activities. These stocks typically include companies in sectors such as hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, and leisure travel, and they tend to be cyclical, performing better when consumers have more disposable income for vacations and leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,138,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. 6,499,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

