Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

