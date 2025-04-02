Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 32270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lear by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

