LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

LCNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group started coverage on LCNB in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

