LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.72. 386,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,591. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

