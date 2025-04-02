Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 2,134,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,373,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.