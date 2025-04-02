Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.35. 9,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 24,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.68.

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

