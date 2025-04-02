Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landsea Homes by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
