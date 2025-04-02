Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

LSEA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 241,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Landsea Homes by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.