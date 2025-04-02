Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 32523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $130,635.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,788 shares of company stock worth $455,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

