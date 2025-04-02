Kurtis Paul Keeney Buys 492 Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.65 per share, with a total value of C$12,129.37.

Kurtis Paul Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Kurtis Paul Keeney bought 701 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.31.

On Thursday, March 20th, Kurtis Paul Keeney purchased 57 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,377.52.

On Friday, March 14th, Kurtis Paul Keeney acquired 300 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,020.00.

MHC.UN stock opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.12. The firm has a market cap of C$341.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$24.95.

Several research firms recently commented on MHC.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.10.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

