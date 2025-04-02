Kristen J. Mcveety Sells 135,660 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 135,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $6,376,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen J. Mcveety also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,778,400.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

