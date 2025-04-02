Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

