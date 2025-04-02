Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,872,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after buying an additional 755,236 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,753,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 466.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 172,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,700 shares of company stock worth $3,427,943 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

